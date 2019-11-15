Tentative date set for Oceania Archery Championship

Team Fiji archers will have another 10 months to prepare for the Oceania Archery Championship.

The championship was scheduled to be held in the country last month but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Archery Fiji President George Fong confirms the venue for the championship remains unchanged and a tentative date has also been set.

“At the moment, the tentative date set for the end of March or the start of April next year. It will be held in Suva still and it will be either March or April next year.”

Fong says the postponement of the championship would give ample time for the archers to prepare however, training will be affected given the COVID-19 restrictions in place.