Yee continues training after Olympic outing

There’ll be no break for Olympic Table Tennis player Sally Yee as she continues training for the upcoming Pacific Mini Games and Commonwealth Games.

Despite the current restrictions, the 21-year-old continues her preparation at home with her sister Grace who is also a prospect for the two games.

Yee says despite being an elite athlete, she still needs international competitions exposure.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need to compete more, in order to improve more, so right now we’re not competing as much and its really affecting our performance and our mentality.”

Sally’s mother and national coach, Harvi Yee is hoping for trials to find more players to take to the Games.

“So we need more girls, so it’s not only Sally and Grace we need other girls to form a team, and our main focus is to have a trial and then we’ll select all our best.”

Table Tennis is one of the sports that’ll feature at the Commonwealth and Pacific Mini Games.