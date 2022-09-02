World number one advances to third round in US open

[Source: BBC News]

World number one Iga Swiatek came out on top as she beat Sloane Stephens to reach the US Open third round.

The two-time French Open winner Swiatek beat American Stephens, who won the 2017 US Open, 6-3 6-2.

Swiatek will next face American Lauren Davis who beat 28th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 0-6 6-4 7-6 (10-5).

Eighth seed Jessica Pegula and three-time finalist Victoria Azarenka also advanced on day four in New York.

Azarenka will face Croatia’s Petra Martic next, after the world number 54 knocked out Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa, winning 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 6-2.

Swiatek has won 52 matches this year, including a 37-match winning streak that included her French Open title win.

However, she has not gone beyond the quarter-final stage of a tournament since losing in the third round at Wimbledon in July.

Her best result at Flushing Meadows is a fourth-round showing in 2021.

[Source: BBC]