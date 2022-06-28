Winning start for Djokovic

[Source: Getty Images]

Defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic began his quest for a fourth successive title with a hard-fought four-set win over South Korean Kwon Soon-woo.

Djokovic is aiming to win a seventh title at SW19, which would take him one behind Roger Federer’s men’s record.

Serbia’s top seed prevailed 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 over the world number 81.

The win takes the former world number one’s victory streak at Wimbledon to 22 matches.

It also means Djokovic becomes the first player, man or woman, to record 80 singles wins at all four Grand Slam tournaments.