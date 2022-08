[Source: BBC]

Serena Williams extended her US Open farewell with an opening win in New York.

Williams, who is set to retire after the tournament, won 6-3 6-3 against Danka Kovinic.

Her first assignment was beating Kovinic, ranked 80th in the world, and there was a thunderous noise when she took the first of three match points to ensure her singles career was not over yet.

[Source: BBC Sport]