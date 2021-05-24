Home

Tennis

Williams sisters withdraw from US Open

| @BBCWorld
August 26, 2021 12:09 pm
Serena and Venus Williams [Source: Forbes Alert]

Venus Williams has joined sister Serena in withdrawing from the US Open as the final Grand Slam of the year lost another two high-profile players.

Serena wrote in a social media post on Tuesday that she needed time to allow her body to heal completely from a torn hamstring.

The 41-year-old Venus then withdrew hours later with a leg injury.

Article continues after advertisement

It will be the first time since 2003 that neither Williams sister has appeared at Flushing Meadows.

The tournament, which begins on 30 August, will also be missing defending men’s champion Dominic Thiem, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

