Williams confident about overtaking Court's Grand Slam titles record

Serena Williams hopes her famed determination can end the longest drought of her storied tennis career and lift her alongside Margaret Court as the owner of the most Grand Slam singles titles.

The American superstar said she felt relaxed two weeks out from the Australian Open, where her pursuit of a 24th crown will again be one of the dominant women’s narratives in Melbourne.

38-year-old Williams enters her fourth decade as a professional admitting that her role as a mother to two-year-old Alexis Olympia is a priority but that catching Australian legend Court continues to drive her.

Williams will hope the Auckland visit is a good omen.

Williams said she was compelled to return to Auckland, believing she wasn’t herself three years ago, unaware she was in the early stages of pregnancy.

Williams will open her 2020 singles season against two-time major winner Svetlana Kuznetsova tomorrow.

She is scheduled to play doubles with Caroline Wozniacki, the first time the long-time friends have combined professionally.