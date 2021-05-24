Williams calls on investigation in Peng case

American great Serena Williams has called on the investigation on the case of Chinese player Peng Shuai and has urged people not to stay silent about her welfare.

Peng made sexual assault allegations against a leading Chinese government official two weeks ago.

Chinese state media has released an email attributed to Peng, but doubt has been cast about its authenticity.

I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai pic.twitter.com/GZG3zLTSC6 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 18, 2021

Williams says she hopes Peng is safe and found as soon as possible.

Concern for Peng’s welfare has continued to grow since she claimed she was forced into a sexual relationship with former China vice-premier Zhang Gaoli.

The allegations were made in a post on Chinese social media site Weibo on 3 November and soon deleted from China’s internet.

It is the first time such a claim has been made against one of China’s senior political leaders.