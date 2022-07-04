Watson’s dream ends, Niemeier meets Maria next

Britain’s Heather Watson’s hopes of reaching a first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon ended in a straight-set defeat by Jule Niemeier.

Watson lost 6-2 6-4 on Centre Court in a match preceded by a celebration to mark the show court’s centenary year.

Watson, who played on every day of the tournament so far, broke serve at the start of the second set but was not able to maintain the advantage.

German world number 97 Niemeier, meets compatriot Tatjana Maria next.

Maria saved match points as she came back to stun 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko 5-7 7-5 7-5.

[Source: BBC Sports]