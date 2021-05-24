Venus to miss out on Australian Open

American legend Venus Williams will not play in next month’s Australian Open.

This means an emerging Australian will secure the last women’s singles wildcard.

The 41-year-old fell outside the top 100 and direct entry for the Australian Open – in May for the first time in nine years.

The seven-time grand slam champion hasn’t played since August because of a leg injury that meant she also had to skip the US Open.

Williams’ ranking has plummeted to No.318 and she needed a wildcard to enter the tournament.