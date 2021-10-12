Unvaccinated tennis stars able to play in Melbourne

Unvaccinated tennis stars are set to be allowed to play in the Australian Open but face two weeks of hard quarantine and regular testing, according to a letter distributed to WTA players.

Australian ministers had said players without jabs would not be able to enter the country for the tournament.

But the WTA players’ council says it has been told all competitors will be able to go to Melbourne in January.

It said Tennis Australia thought entry rules would “improve significantly”.

Last week, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said he did not think an unvaccinated tennis player would be given a visa to enter Australia.

A significant number of tennis players – including 35% of those on the men’s ATP Tour – remain unvaccinated.

Novak Djokovic, the men’s world number one and nine-time Australian Open champion, said last week he did not want to reveal his vaccination status.

The 34-year-old Serb added he was unsure whether he would defend his title in Melbourne, where he could win a record-breaking 21st men’s Grand Slam title.

The letter issued to WTA players says fully vaccinated players would need a test within 24 hours of arrival but there would be: