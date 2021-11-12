Home

Tennis

Unvaccinated players unable to compete at Australian Open

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 21, 2021 4:00 am

Unvaccinated players will not be allowed to compete at the 2022 Australian Open.

The BBC reports that this has been confirmed by Tournament Director Craig Tiley.

There had been confusion over the issue in recent months with contradictory statements from leading Australian politicians.

Article continues after advertisement

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic has said he does not want to reveal his vaccination status publicly.

Tiley also confirmed that the tournament, which runs from 17-30 January in Melbourne, would be played in front of capacity crowds.

34-year-old Djokovic could win a record 21st men’s major title if he plays at Melbourne Park, where he is a nine-time champion.

Last month, the Serb said he was uncertain if he would play, adding he was waiting for confirmation from Tiley before making a decision.

[Source:BBC Sports]

