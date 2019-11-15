Two wins for Djokovic on opening day of Adria Tour

World number one Novak Djokovic secured two wins on the opening day of his second Adria tennis Tour event.

Djokovic beat fellow Serb Pedja Krstin 4-3 (7-3) 4-1 in his first match before seeing off Borna Coric, of Croatia, 4-1 4-3 (7-1).

The tournament is the second of the series which Djokovic set up to help players get back to match fitness after several weeks without competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is played in a round-robin format, with the two group leaders competing in a final on Sunday.

Players need four games to win a set, with a tie-break at 3-3, and matches are best of three sets.

Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic both lost their respective opening matches, to Danilo Petrovic and Andrey Rublev.

Zverev then beat Cilic 4-3 0-4 4-3 (7-1) in the day’s final match to stay in with a chance of making the final.