Tennis

Two more Australian Open tennis players test positive

January 20, 2021 10:30 am

Two more Australian Open tennis players have tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Melbourne.

It comes after a player was believed to have tested positive on Sunday, amid growing controversy over the event.

One more “non-playing participant” also has COVID, bringing the overall total linked to the Open to seven, including a flight attendant.

Some 1,200 people have flown in for the tournament, which begins on 8 February.

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison also weighing into the debate.

Positive cases on three flights have forced 72 players into full quarantine, meaning they have to isolate full-time in their hotel rooms for 14 days instead of being allowed outside to train like other participants.

