Tsitsipas upsets Nadal and through to Grand Slam semis

Rafael Nadal saw his bid for a 21st Grand Slam title end as Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas fought back from two sets down to reach the Australian Open semifinals.

The Spanish second seed, was stunned as Tsitsipas claimed a 3-6 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 7-5 victory in Melbourne.

Tsitsipas broke out into a huge smile, almost in disbelief, after converting his third match point.

The 22-year-old will face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in tomorrow’s semi-final.