Tsitsipas through to Australian Open quarter-finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after an eventful win over American Taylor Fritz.

The world’s No. 4 player won 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a match in which he was hit with serve and coaching violations, and he had a won a set and didn’t even realize it at the time.

He was hit with serve shot-clock violations — the first on deuce, which resulted in Tsitsipas losing his first serve.

Article continues after advertisement

He managed to hold services there, and after the game, he asked the umpire where the shot clock was on Rod Laver Arena.

Despite being better informed, he was again admonished for slow play in his next service game and needed a warning from the crowd to prevent another violation.

Fritz ended up breaking him in that service game to take the first set.