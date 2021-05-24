Home

Tennis

Tsitsipas in fine form at Canada Open

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 14, 2021 11:37 am
Stefanos Tsitsipas [Source: Tennis Section]

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal all decided to sit out this week’s Masters 1000 event in Toronto.

However, Stefanos Tsitsipas has gotten all the attention as he qualified into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open tune-up on Friday.

The French Open finalist continued the stellar form he has displayed all season during a 6-1 6-4 thrashing of sixth-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud that gave Tsitsipas his tour-leading 45th victory of the year.

Article continues after advertisement

Tsitsipas, who many feel could be the player that eventually breaks the domination of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal, says there is no way to ignore the pressure and high expectations he faces but would not want it any other way.

Tsitsipas will next face unseeded American Reilly Opelka.

[Source: Reuters]

