Tennis

Tennis superstar pulls out of ASB Classic

TVNZ
December 24, 2019 3:34 pm
Bianca Andreescu with the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's singles final of the US Open. [Source: stuff.co.nz]

Tennis superstar and world number five Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the ASB Classic, citing a knee injury.

The 19-year-old had a breakout season in 2019, finishing runner-up at the last edition of the tournament in Auckland, before stunning Serena Williams on two separate occasions, to claim the US and Canadian Open.

Andreescu was set to be the top women’s seed at the ASB Classic, with her foe, Williams now taking that honour.

Williams also confirmed she will be teaming up with former world number one, Caroline Wozniacki in the doubles at the tournament.

