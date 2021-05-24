Tennis Fiji expects no slip-ups

Tennis Fiji won’t be dropping the ball as sports open up for full contact trainings and competitions.

The federation doesn’t expect any hiccups because tennis by nature is a non-contact sport.

TF Project Officer Julia Gorman says the federation still won’t be taking any risks that might see the sport caught in a net.

“Players currently stick to singles practice so one player on each end of the court and also that coaching is just between one coach and one player. That’s mostly to make sure that the facilities are all abiding by the 70% capacity rule”.

Now that Fiji has achieved 80% full vaccination rate, the federation has allowed practice for both singles and doubles as well as private and group lessons.