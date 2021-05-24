Teenager into US Open semi-finals

Teenager Leylah Fernandez produced another fearless performance to beat Elina Svitolina and set up a US Open semi-final with Aryna Sabalenka.

Canada’s Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, showed all of her devastating power to win a tense tie-break 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-5) in New York.

Svitolina, 26, had overturned a 5-2 deficit in the third but could not stop Fernandez’s thrilling, powerful play.

Second seed Sabalenka dominated French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova 6-1 6-4.

Fernandez has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka, 2016 winner Angelique Kerber and now Olympic bronze medallist Svitolina in her run to her first major semi-final.

She has shown remarkable composure in New York, backing up her easy power with a calmness and composure on court.

As Svitolina sent a return of serve long on match point, Fernandez fell to her knees and teared up as she was given a lengthy ovation by the fans on Arthur Ashe.

“I honestly have no idea what I’m feeling right now. I was so nervous throughout the whole match,” she said.

“I was honoured to have a fight with Svitolina. I just told myself to go for every point. I’m glad I did.”