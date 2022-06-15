Team Fiji Tennis take the court tomorrow

[Source: Tennis Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji Tennis team will be among the 16 Pacific Island nations that will start off the 2022 Pacific Mini Games tomorrow.

The team will participate in the Teams Round Robin event along with some of the best tennis players from across the Pacific.

Team Fiji consist of Josephine Grace Debalevu, Charles Storm Zacchaeus Cornish, William Antonio Furtado O’Connell, Saoirse Alanna Marie Breen, Ruby Sharon Coffin, and Sebastian Tikaram.

The round-robin event will start at 8am to 10pm local time.