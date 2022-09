[Source: The Guardian]

World number one Iga Swiatek clinched her third major title beating Ons Jabeur at the US Open women’s final.

The 21-year-old won 6-2 7-6 (7-5) to secure the season’s final Grand Slam trophy on the New York hard courts.

After a one-sided first set, 28-year-old Jabeur settled midway through the second but it was not enough to stop Swiatek.