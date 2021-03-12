Suva Tennis returns

The Suva Tennis Association will be hosting its first Suva Open Tournament on Saturday at the Victoria Tennis Court and Paradiso Tennis Court.

After being away from the courts for a while, the Suva Tennis Association have now been reinstated.

A total of over 100 participants from around the country have registered for the two-day tournament.

This includes those from the age group of 12 years to over 90years.

The competition will kick start with an opening ceremony at 8.00am tomorrow at the Victoria Tennis Courts.

The Suva Tennis Association says there will be more tournaments to follow in the course of this year.