Serena Williams through to Auckland International final

Serena Williams thrashed fellow American Amanda Anisimova in just 43 minutes to reach the final of the Auckland International.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, searching for her first title since the 2017 Australian Open, hammered the 18-year-old 6-1 6-1.

Williams, 38, will face Jessica Pegula in the final after the unseeded American overcame Williams’ doubles partner Caroline Wozniacki.

Article continues after advertisement

Pegula beat the Dane 3-6 6-4 6-0.