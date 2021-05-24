Serbs seethe over tennis hero's entry ban

Sport may or may not be “war minus the shooting”, as George Orwell put it. But it can certainly provoke a stirring diplomatic ding-dong.

For evidence, look no further than the shenanigans surrounding Novak Djokovic and his attempted participation in the Australian Open tennis championships.

Instead of challenging for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne, Serbia’s biggest sporting star found himself in the slammer, after immigration officials found fault with his paperwork.

His country’s president, Aleksandar Vucic, led the chorus of outrage in Belgrade, following a phone call with the incarcerated ace.

“I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player is brought to an end immediately,” Mr Vucic posted on social media.

This volley was swiftly returned by Australia’s prime minister, Scott Morrison. “There are no special cases – rules are rules,” he lobbed back.

But Serbia’s media have taken a clear view that their champion is indeed being singled out for special treatment – of the cruel and unusual variety.