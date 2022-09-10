Salisbury and Ram retain US doubles title

Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram are only the second team in the open era to retain the US Open doubles title. [Source: EPA]

Britain’s Joe Salisbury and America’s Rajeev Ram edged a close final to become the first pair this century to retain the US Open men’s doubles title.

They won 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 against Salisbury’s compatriot Neal Skupski and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof.

Australian duo Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge were the last pair to win successive New York titles in 1995-96.