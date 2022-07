Elena Rybakina has won her first Grand Slam title, beating Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur in a gripping Wimbledon final today.

The 23-year-old fought back to win 3-6, 6-2, and 6-2 and become the youngest Wimbledon singles champion since 2011.

After a shaky first set, she improved and pressured Jabeur into errors.

Article continues after advertisement

She becomes the first player from Kazakhstan to win the title