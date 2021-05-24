Rules are rules says Australian PM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has little sympathy for tennis ace Novak Djokovic, who today had his visa cancelled after arriving in Melbourne.

Djokovic was hoping to defend his Australian Open crown, having gained a COVID-19 exemption allowing him to compete.

However, he was detained at a Melbourne airport for several hours following his arrival in Australia around 11.20pm on Wednesday.

It came after the Australian Border Force raised concerns over his entry visa.

It’s expected the decision will be appealed.

[Source: TVNZ]