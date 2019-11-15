Rafael Nadal says 2020 tennis season is 'practically lost' due to COVID-19 pandemic

Grand Slam Tennis Champion Rafael Nadal fears the 2020 tennis season has been lost to the coronavirus pandemic and admits he is already focusing his attention on next year’s Australian Open.

The ATP and WTA tours have been suspended until at least mid-July, with Wimbledon already canceled and the French Open, where Nadal has won a record 12 titles, postponed until late September.

However, the 19-time grand slam champion is doubtful of returning to the court anytime this year.

Nadal is dedicating some of his free time to helping those in need and has teamed up with Spanish NBA star Pau Gasol and joined ‘Red Cross Responds,’ a project aiming to distribute food and care packages and provide support to more than 1.3 million vulnerable people across the country.

[Source: CNN]