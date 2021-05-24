Raducanu wins US Open

Home

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 12, 2021 10:59 am

Emma Raducanu ended Britain’s 44-year drought for a women’s Grand Slam singles champion after beating Leylah Fernandez to win the US Open.

She now becomes the first British female winner at Flushing Meadows since Virginia Wade in 1968

The 18-year-old ended her scarcely believable run in New York with a 6-4 6-3 win over her 19-year-old Canadian opponent in a high-quality final.

Raducanu served for the match at 5-3 but cut her leg as she went break point down, leading to a medical time-out.

She shrugged off the delay, saving a further break point before closing out her third championship point.

The two shared a warm hug before Raducanu headed up the stairs at Arthur Ashe Stadium to celebrate with her support box.

[Source: BBC]

 

