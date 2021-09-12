Raducanu through to US Open semis

British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her superior run at the US Open by reaching the semi-finals.

Raducanu dominanted straight-set win over Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic.

The 18-year-old, again showed all of her quality and composure in a 6-3 6-4 win.

Article continues after advertisement

Victory means she will rise to the cusp of the world’s top 50 and become the British women’s number one.

Raducanu will play Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova or Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari in Thursday’s semis.

[Source: BBC Sport]