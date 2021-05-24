Raducanu through to US Open quarter-finals

British teenager Emma Raducanu put in another devastating performance to reach the US Open quarter-finals.

The 18-year-old qualifier, yet to drop a set, won 11 games in a row in a 6-2 6-1 win over Shelby Rogers.

In the biggest match of her life, on the biggest tennis court in the world, Raducanu recovered from a break in the opening game to dominate in style.

She will face Olympic champion Belinda Bencic for a place in the semi-finals.