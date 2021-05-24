Tennis
Raducanu through to US Open quarter-finals
September 7, 2021 12:23 pm
Emma Raducanu [Source: Sky Sports]
British teenager Emma Raducanu put in another devastating performance to reach the US Open quarter-finals.
The 18-year-old qualifier, yet to drop a set, won 11 games in a row in a 6-2 6-1 win over Shelby Rogers.
In the biggest match of her life, on the biggest tennis court in the world, Raducanu recovered from a break in the opening game to dominate in style.
She will face Olympic champion Belinda Bencic for a place in the semi-finals.
