Tennis

Raducanu through to US Open quarter-finals

| @BBCWorld
September 7, 2021 12:23 pm
Emma Raducanu [Source: Sky Sports]

British teenager Emma Raducanu put in another devastating performance to reach the US Open quarter-finals.

The 18-year-old qualifier, yet to drop a set, won 11 games in a row in a 6-2 6-1 win over Shelby Rogers.

In the biggest match of her life, on the biggest tennis court in the world, Raducanu recovered from a break in the opening game to dominate in style.

Article continues after advertisement

She will face Olympic champion Belinda Bencic for a place in the semi-finals.

