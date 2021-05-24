Raducanu named WTA newcomer of the year

British number one Emma Raducanu has been named newcomer of the year by the Women’s Tennis Association.

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene in 2021 by winning the US Open, making her the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.

Her victory came just two months after she made her main draw debut at a major, becoming the youngest British woman to reach the Wimbledon last 16.

She finishes the year ranked 19th in the world, having started at 343rd.