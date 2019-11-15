Home

Playing in US Open an 'impossible' task says Djokovic

Aljazeera
June 7, 2020 3:56 pm

World number one Novak Djokovic has said participating in the US Open would be an impossible task due to the “extreme” COVID-19 protocols in place for the tournament at Flushing Meadows.

The US Open, scheduled to begin on August 31, will be the first Grand Slam to be played after the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season in March.

The French Open was postponed to September while the Wimbledon championships was cancelled.

Djokovic describes the rules they were told to follow as extreme.

Players will also have to be tested twice or three times per week.

