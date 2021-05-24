Osaka wins in first Grand Slam since French Open

Defending champion Naomi Osaka claimed a straight-set victory at the US Open on her first Grand Slam appearance since withdrawing from the French Open.

The Japanese third seed ground down Czech world number 87 Marie Bouzkova for a first-round win.

The 23-year-old will play world number 145 Olga Danilovic of Serbia next.

Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros in May, revealing she had “suffered long bouts of depression” since winning her first major title at the 2018 US Open.

Bouzkova showed impressive early resistance in New York, but Osaka eventually got a break at 5-4 up to seal the first set.

The four-time major champion decided not to play at Wimbledon in June but returned for the Tokyo Olympics, where she lost in the third round.