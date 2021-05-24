Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Calls to decentralize health services: NGO|Focus is on halting transmission outside Viti Levu|Ten more deaths from COVID-19, 11 new infections in Kadavu|November 1st target for international travel|Nurse pushes on after recovering from COVID|We work with guidance from WHO: Dr Waqainabete|Ration packs for Northern Division|Around 8,000 Year 13 students qualify for vaccine|Vaccination threshold remains unchanged|Provide the right information: Dr Tudravu|Ration packs for Namara Tiri residents|Students help families during COVID|Fiji on track to recovery: Bainimarama|Health personnel to return to their stations|Psychosocial support in maritime islands|Police firm on enforcing COVID-safe measures|Six new COVID-19 cases on Malolo island|Over $100m paid in unemployment assistance|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|COVID free village fears threat of infection|MOH teams to conduct vaccination and screening in Naitasiri |Ministry closes sites of interest|Somosomo COVID patient airlifted|West records highest PHIN bookings|Sawani Border closed for decontamination|
Full Coverage

Tennis

Osaka wins in first Grand Slam since French Open

BBC
September 1, 2021 3:49 am

Defending champion Naomi Osaka claimed a straight-set victory at the US Open on her first Grand Slam appearance since withdrawing from the French Open.

The Japanese third seed ground down Czech world number 87 Marie Bouzkova for a first-round win.

The 23-year-old will play world number 145 Olga Danilovic of Serbia next.

Article continues after advertisement

Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros in May, revealing she had “suffered long bouts of depression” since winning her first major title at the 2018 US Open.

Bouzkova showed impressive early resistance in New York, but Osaka eventually got a break at 5-4 up to seal the first set.

The four-time major champion decided not to play at Wimbledon in June but returned for the Tokyo Olympics, where she lost in the third round.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.