Osaka out of US Open as she loses composure

Four-time grand slam singles champion Naomi Osaka smacked her racket against Arthur Ashe Stadium’s court after bowing out of the US Open.

Osaka’s title defence at the US Open was over in the third round with a 5-7, 6-7 (2), 6-4 loss Friday night (local time) to Leylah Fernandez.

Fernandez is an 18-year-old from Canada who is ranked 73rd and never had been this far in a Grand Slam competition.

After tying the match at one set apiece, the crowd seemed to get behind Fernandez and the cheers grew for her. With the score 5-4 in the third set, Osaka stepped off the baseline, taking a long moment of time to compose herself again.

Then came a full-on spike near the baseline. Osaka’s game was off. Her composure was gone. By the end, the crowd was booing her for turning her back to the court and taking too much time between points.

[Source: tvnz]