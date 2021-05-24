Osaka on track for Barty clash in Australian Open title defence

Defending champion Naomi Osaka overcame a second-set blip to beat American Madison Brengle in two sets.

Osaka now reaches the Australian Open third round, staying on course for a potential fourth-round clash with top-ranked Ash Barty.

The Japanese 24-year-old, who also won the Melbourne Park title in 2019, will next meet 60th-ranked American Amanda Anisimova with a mouthwatering clash against Australian Barty potentially waiting in the round of 16.

Barty was equally ruthless in her two straight-set second-round win over qualifier Lucia Bronzetti earlier on the Rod Laver Arena.

Osaka says she was watching quite a few matches on television herself, including the ones of Australian Nick Kyrgios and Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz.

The 54th-ranked Brengle, was also mostly a spectator as she helplessly watched Osaka dominate from the baseline.