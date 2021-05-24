Tennis
Osaka on track for Barty clash in Australian Open title defence
Reuters
January 21, 2022 6:10 am
Defending champion Naomi Osaka overcame a second-set blip to beat American Madison Brengle in two sets.
Osaka now reaches the Australian Open third round, staying on course for a potential fourth-round clash with top-ranked Ash Barty.
The Japanese 24-year-old, who also won the Melbourne Park title in 2019, will next meet 60th-ranked American Amanda Anisimova with a mouthwatering clash against Australian Barty potentially waiting in the round of 16.
Barty was equally ruthless in her two straight-set second-round win over qualifier Lucia Bronzetti earlier on the Rod Laver Arena.
Osaka says she was watching quite a few matches on television herself, including the ones of Australian Nick Kyrgios and Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz.
The 54th-ranked Brengle, was also mostly a spectator as she helplessly watched Osaka dominate from the baseline.