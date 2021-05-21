Osaka faces default from Grand Slam for refusing to speak to media

World number two Naomi Osaka could face expulsion from the French Open if she continues to refuse to speak to the media.

Japan’s Osaka said last week she will not give any news conferences during the Grand Slam because she wants to protect her mental health.

She was fined $15,000 for not doing media after her first-round win against Romania’s Patricia Maria Tig on Sunday.

The second seed won 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

A joint statement from the four Grand Slam organisers said Osaka also faces “more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions”.

They added that following her announcement, Roland Garros teams asked the 23-year-old to reconsider her position and were unsuccessful in their attempts to check on her wellbeing.

After a “lack of engagement” from Osaka, the Grand Slam organizers wrote to her to offer support, as well as to “remind her of her obligations”.