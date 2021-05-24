Home

Tennis

Osaka discusses reasons for withdrawing

August 19, 2021 12:09 pm
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka says she felt ungrateful at points during the last year for being unable to appreciate her success.

The world number two was speaking after beating American teenager Coco Gauff at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday.

She also discussed her reasons for withdrawing from the French Open in May, having said on the eve of that tournament that speaking to the media was damaging her mental health.

The 23-year-old Japanese also pulled out of Wimbledon to take a break from tennis, having experienced anxiety and depression.

She returned to play at her home Olympics in Tokyo, where she lit the flame at the opening ceremony before going on to lose in the third round.

