Tennis

Osaka and Djokavic reign supreme

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 22, 2021 6:49 am
[Source: Daily Express]

Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic have won the Australian Open Grand Slam titles respectively.

Osaka defeated American Jennifer Brady in the final winning her second consecutive Grand Slam this year and a 21st match win in a row.

Meanwhile, Djokovic continued his dominance outclassing an irritated Daniil Medvedev to win a record-extending ninth men’s title.

Article continues after advertisement

Top seed Djokovic won 7-5 6-2 6-2 to claim his 18th Grand Slam, leaving him two behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the men’s record books.

[Source: BBC Sport]

