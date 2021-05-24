Olympic tennis champion withdraws from Games

Defending men’s singles champion, Andy Murray of Great Britain has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics with a minor thigh strain.

The Scot, who won his opening men’s double match with Joe Salisbury today had been due to face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime on day two.

The 34-year-old will still compete in the doubles but was advised not to compete in both events in Japan.

Murray won his first singles gold in London 2012 and successfully defended his title in Rio,Brazil four years later.