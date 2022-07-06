Novak Djokovic through to Wimbbledon semis

[Source: Wimbledon / Facebook]

Novak Djokovic was given a huge scare by Italy’s Jannik Sinner before fighting back to win in five sets and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The top seed and defending champion, bidding for a fourth successive SW19 title and seventh overall, came through 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court.

Sinner, was inspired in the first two sets but faded as Djokovic improved after an erratic and subdued opening.

Serb Djokovic, will play Briton Cameron Norrie or David Goffin next.

Ninth seed Norrie and Belgian Goffin meet in the second match on Court One on Tuesday.