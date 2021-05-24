Norrie wins Indian Wells

Cameron Norrie became the first Briton to win the Indian Wells title.

He fought back from a set and a break down to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final.

The 26-year-old won 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 against the Georgian to seal one of the biggest titles in tennis.

Norrie propels to British number one and he is in the running to reach the elite season-ending ATP Finals.

He will rise to a career-high 16th in the world, having started the year ranked 74th.

Spain’s Paula Badosa beat Victoria Azarenka to claim the women’s title.

[Source: BBC Sport]