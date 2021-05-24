Tennis
Norrie wins Indian Wells
October 18, 2021 2:43 pm
Cameron Norrie became the first Briton to win the Indian Wells title. [Source: manchester evening news]
Cameron Norrie became the first Briton to win the Indian Wells title.
He fought back from a set and a break down to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final.
The 26-year-old won 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 against the Georgian to seal one of the biggest titles in tennis.
Perfect kiss 😘#BNPPO21 | @cam_norrie pic.twitter.com/CjR7sAxJxy
— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) October 18, 2021
Norrie propels to British number one and he is in the running to reach the elite season-ending ATP Finals.
He will rise to a career-high 16th in the world, having started the year ranked 74th.
A few words from our newly minted champion, @cam_norrie 👋#BNPPO21 pic.twitter.com/EH4VypLVBH
— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) October 18, 2021
Spain’s Paula Badosa beat Victoria Azarenka to claim the women’s title.
Dream big 🏆#BNPPO21 | @paulabadosa pic.twitter.com/rXoDGfxVI3
— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) October 18, 2021
[Source: BBC Sport]