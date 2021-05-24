Home

Tennis

Lack of competition a challenge

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 27, 2021 1:25 pm

Like many other sports, Table Tennis is also facing challenges of little to no competition for its athletes.

Many local and overseas tournaments were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Team manager and coach, Harvey Yee says this will remain a challenge going into 2022 as players are unable to gauge their stand.

Article continues after advertisement

Yee says right now, the players have no choice but to discipline themselves and continue training hard.

“So I think it’s all in their mindset to prepare themselves well so we’ll see what the results will be like on the competition days.”

Table Tennis will also be heading to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Sally Yee and her sister Grace Yee are the favorites.

 

 

 

