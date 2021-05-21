Home

Tennis

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 1, 2021 6:20 am
The four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. [Source: The Guardian]

Japan’s tennis player Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open following the bitter fall-out from her decision to boycott all media activity.

The former world number one was warned she could be thrown out of the French Open if she continues to boycott post-match news conferences at the tournament.

Osaka is also fined $15,000 by Grand Slam organizers for failing to attend a news conference following her first-round win.



Earlier this week, the four-time Grand Slam champion said she would not face the press during the French Open, citing mental health reasons.

In her Twitter post on Monday, she said she “suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that”.

[Source: The Guardian]

