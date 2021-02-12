Home

Tennis

Naomi Osaka to face Brady in AUS Open final

BBC Sport
February 19, 2021 6:17 am
[Source: The Guardian]

Naomi Osaka claimed an impressive victory over Serena Williams to reach the Australian Open final.

The loss ended William’s latest quest for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

Three-time Slam champion Osaka withstood early pressure from Williams to win 6-3 6-4.

Osaka is on a 20-match unbeaten streak and has never lost a Slam final.

The Japanese will face Jennifer Brady in Saturday’s final after the American beat Karolina Muchova 6-4 3-6 6-4 to seal a spot in her first Grand Slam final.

 

