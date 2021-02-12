Naomi Osaka to face Brady in AUS Open final

Naomi Osaka claimed an impressive victory over Serena Williams to reach the Australian Open final.

The loss ended William’s latest quest for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

Three-time Slam champion Osaka withstood early pressure from Williams to win 6-3 6-4.

Osaka is on a 20-match unbeaten streak and has never lost a Slam final.

The Japanese will face Jennifer Brady in Saturday’s final after the American beat Karolina Muchova 6-4 3-6 6-4 to seal a spot in her first Grand Slam final.