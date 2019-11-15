Naomi Osaka launches Australian Open title defence with a win

Naomi Osaka has launched her Australian Open title defence with a gritty first-round win over rising young Czech Marie Bouzkova.

The Japanese third seed was made to fight back from a service break down in the second set before advancing with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Bouzkova in Monday’s opening match on Rod Laver Arena.

Playing for the first time since blowing match points in her Brisbane International semi-final against Karolina Pliskova two weeks ago, Osaka came out firing.

She took the opening set with two service breaks before Bouzkova, making her Open debut on Melbourne Park’s biggest stage, began to find her groove

