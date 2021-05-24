Nadi holds tennis comp for national reps

The Nadi Sports and Social Club is organizing a tennis competition to help as a build-up for its national athletes into the Pacific Mini Games.

The competition is the first after the 6 months lockdown and most of its club members will be returning to the courts after a long rest.

Organizer Krishneel Kumar says they want to assist the national reps like Raynal Singh who is also vying for a spot in Saipen.

Kumar says in addition to that the competition is also for those who are interested in the sport.

“Normally its more but due to COVID reasons a lot of people have not come back to tennis yet but this will be a great competition to get people back into tennis again and give them a reason to train and abit of motivation to play again”.

The competition will be held at the Nadi Sports Club and will begin at 8am.