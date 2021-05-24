Nadal to face Medvedev in Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal moved one win away from a record 21st Grand Slam men’s title after beating Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the Australian Open semi-finals.

Seventh seed Berrettini eventually turned the match into a contest, but Nadal completed a 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 win.

The 35-year-old Spaniard is level on 20 major titles with long-time rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Nadal plays Daniil Medvedev, who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, in Sunday’s final.

[Source: BBC]