Nadal to face Medvedev in Australian Open final
January 29, 2022 7:47 am
Rafael Nadal. [Photo: Supplied]
Rafael Nadal moved one win away from a record 21st Grand Slam men’s title after beating Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the Australian Open semi-finals.
Seventh seed Berrettini eventually turned the match into a contest, but Nadal completed a 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 win.
The 35-year-old Spaniard is level on 20 major titles with long-time rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.
Nadal plays Daniil Medvedev, who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, in Sunday’s final.
[Source: BBC]
