Nadal to compete in US Open hoping for changes

Rafa Nadal hopes a US Open tune-up event in Toronto will help him to regain confidence in his on-court movements.

This after he claims he had not yet fully recovered from a foot issue that kept him out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

Nadal’s first event since his semi-final loss at the French Open ended in a shock third-round exit in Washington on Thursday and the Spaniard admitted his left foot was holding him back.

Nadal said a recurring foot issue he has been dealing with since 2005 returned at Roland Garros, where he fell to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals before deciding to sit out two of the year’s biggest events.